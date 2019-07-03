A garment factory in Hanoi. Exports from the Southeast Asian nation to US have risen this year amid an escalation in the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Vietnam trade deficit widens in April as exports to the US fall short of imports from China
- Vietnam’s net export position has deteriorated since the US-China trade war escalated, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study has found
- Vietnam saw a trade deficit of around US$600 million in April
Topic | Trade
A miner at the Tarahan coal port in Lampung province, Indonesia. The US-China trade war could hit Indonesia’s raw goods exports. Photo: Reuters
