A garment factory in Hanoi. Exports from the Southeast Asian nation to US have risen this year amid an escalation in the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Vietnam trade deficit widens in April as exports to the US fall short of imports from China

  • Vietnam’s net export position has deteriorated since the US-China trade war escalated, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study has found
  • Vietnam saw a trade deficit of around US$600 million in April
Topic |   Trade
Xie Yu

Published: 10:00pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:43pm, 3 Jul, 2019

A miner at the Tarahan coal port in Lampung province, Indonesia. The US-China trade war could hit Indonesia’s raw goods exports. Photo: Reuters
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
US-China trade war: Vietnam might get Apple, but Indonesia can get a bite of the action, too

  • Countries like Vietnam stand to benefit as companies like Apple leave China for more profitable markets
  • But for Indonesia to benefit, some innovative, outward-looking policy decisions will be needed
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

Published: 7:54pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 20 Jun, 2019

