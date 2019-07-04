The logo of the Anbang Insurance Group is seen on the company's offices in Beijing on May 10, 2018. Photo: AP
Anbang asset disposal gets underway as domestic insurance unit is sold to group of five buyers
- Sale of Hexie Health Insurance reflects the first asset disposal by regulators
- Last month regulators sought to accelerate pace of asset disposals, setting up a new insurer called Dajia Insurance Group to take charge of Anbang’s routine operations
Topic | Insurance
The logo of the Anbang Insurance Group is seen on the company's offices in Beijing on May 10, 2018. Photo: AP