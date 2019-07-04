Taiwanese company Foxconn’s factory in Guiyang, in China’s Guizhou province. The company produces smartphones, tablet computers and television sets for clients from around the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan tech firms set to join exodus from China amid trade war, says Citibank research
- Assuming between 30 to 50 per cent of Taiwanese tech firms leave China, up to 3 million jobs could be lost, according to Citibank
- Taiwanese tech firms employ some 10 million people on the mainland
