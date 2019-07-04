Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwanese company Foxconn’s factory in Guiyang, in China’s Guizhou province. The company produces smartphones, tablet computers and television sets for clients from around the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banking & Finance

Taiwan tech firms set to join exodus from China amid trade war, says Citibank research

  • Assuming between 30 to 50 per cent of Taiwanese tech firms leave China, up to 3 million jobs could be lost, according to Citibank
  • Taiwanese tech firms employ some 10 million people on the mainland
Topic |   Taiwan
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:45pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese company Foxconn’s factory in Guiyang, in China’s Guizhou province. The company produces smartphones, tablet computers and television sets for clients from around the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.