The heightened concern about household debt comes as domestic consumption in China has become a major driver of gross domestic product growth. Photo: Bloomberg
Breakneck growth in China’s credit-card debt since 2012 raises worries about a potential bust, says ratings agency S&P
- Credit-card debt has grown more than sixfold since 2012, according to S&P
- Increase mirrors similar booms in Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan that ended badly
