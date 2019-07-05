UBS believes that mainland equites are set for gains in the second half as supportive government policies feed through to higher earnings per share for some benefiting sectors. Photo: AFP
UBS wealth management unit thinks mainland equities set for gains in second half, poised to beat out gold and real estate
- UBS Global Wealth Chief Investment Office says it expects 5 to 10 per cent upside in the MSCI China Index during the second half
- Tax breaks designed to shore up exporters will boost earnings per share among selected sectors, the UBS says
