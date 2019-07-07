Equanimity, the US$250 million superyacht, has been renamed Tranquility and is available for charter at US$1.25 million a week. Photo: Handout
Jho Low’s superyacht Equanimity of 1MDB notoriety is available for charter as Tranquility, at US$1.25 million a week
- The 91.5-metre yacht, currently at Le Vieux Port at Cannes on the French Riviera, is available for US$1.25 million a week, not including fuel and extra charges
- The vessel, bought for US$250 million in 2014, was sold in April to a unit of the Genting Group for less than half the price
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Equanimity, the US$250 million superyacht, has been renamed Tranquility and is available for charter at US$1.25 million a week. Photo: Handout