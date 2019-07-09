Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

AllianzGI’s three-day AI Hackathon will seek to uncover solutions of benefit to the fund management industry. Photo: AP
Banking & Finance

AllianzGI launches Hong Kong hackathon; nine global start-ups will pitch their AI strategies to fund management executives

  • Nine teams will present how their AI strategies can facilitate fund management during three-day Cyberport event
  • Inaugural hackathon held as more fund houses embrace AI and big data in the investment management process
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 7:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

AllianzGI’s three-day AI Hackathon will seek to uncover solutions of benefit to the fund management industry. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.