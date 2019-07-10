Channels

Hiring rebounded strongly in June in the US and could take pressure off the Fed to act immediately. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Are investors placing too much hope in the Fed? As US-China trade war lingers, analysts see fewer rate cuts than markets

  • Financial markets expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 75 basis points this year
  • Analysts, economists see an ‘insurance’ cut, with more cuts only if the trade war intensifies
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Joy Pamnani  

Published: 8:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hiring rebounded strongly in June in the US and could take pressure off the Fed to act immediately. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong has been rocked by a month of huge peaceful protests as well as a series of separate violent youth-led confrontations sparked by a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Political unrest, trade war highlight bay area’s importance to Hong Kong, analysts say

  • Analysts and policymakers at Caixin GBA forum urge acceleration in integrating Hong Kong, Macau, and the Guangdong region
  • The trade war too has heightened the need for China to maintain its links with the world, said Xiao Geng, a professor at Peking University HSBC Business School
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 8:29pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:32pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has been rocked by a month of huge peaceful protests as well as a series of separate violent youth-led confrontations sparked by a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Photo: AFP
