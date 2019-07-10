Citic Securities (L to R) Head of Brokerage – International David Shang and Chairman Zhang Youjun during a press conference in Admiralty on 24 March 2016. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So
China has a big headache bashing Citic Securities with CLSA, instead of getting its own version of Goldman Sachs
- Citic Securities has been hit by more than 50 resignations since January, threatening to upend China’s push to create a global investment banking powerhouse
- Citic Securities’ revenue in fixed income this year through May was just US$20.7 million, 55 per cent below budget
Topic | Banking & Finance
Citic Securities (L to R) Head of Brokerage – International David Shang and Chairman Zhang Youjun during a press conference in Admiralty on 24 March 2016. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So