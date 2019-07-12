Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The brokerage’s shares had risen 26 per cent in Shanghai this year, beating an 18 per cent gain on the Shanghai Composite Index. Photo: AP
Banking & Finance

Central China Securities shares plunge in Shanghai and Hong Kong as asset management products face default risks

  • Shares of the brokerage were heading for the biggest decline in two months in Shanghai
  • Two of the brokerage’s asset-management products worth US$35 million are in danger of defaulting on payments to investors
Topic |   Financial regulation
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 2:07pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:07pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The brokerage’s shares had risen 26 per cent in Shanghai this year, beating an 18 per cent gain on the Shanghai Composite Index. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.