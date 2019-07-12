Pedestrians walk on an elevated walkway over a main road in the Central district of Hong Kong on February 19, 2019. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
Expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong as cost-cutting and demand for Mandarin speakers change labour market
- Expatriate executives in Hong Kong earn US$276,417 a year on average, including benefits, according to consultancy ECA International
- Average pay lagged Japan, China and India, although affordable domestic help and a work-friendly visa system for trailing spouses make Hong Kong attractive
