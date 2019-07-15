HKEX aims to introduce more currencies, fixed-income products and other financial derivatives to its offerings. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong stock exchange operator launches inline warrants, first new structured product in 13 years as part of plan to be Asia’s asset management hub
- Fifty inline warrants issued by six banks will start trading on Thursday (July 18) on the stock exchange which are issued by six banks
- Inline warrants are the first structured products to be rolled out since callable bull/bear certificates (CBBC) and derivative warrants in 1996
