Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A six pack of Bud Light sits on a shelf for sale at a convenience store, July 26, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Banking & Finance

Here’s why the sales pitch by Anheuser-Busch and its bankers for Budweiser to be the 2019 King of IPOs fell flat

  • Investment banks appeared to be too emboldened by the promise of Asia’s beer boom, with one adviser pitching a valuation of US$70 billion to US$80 billion initially, according to people familiar with the plan
  • Seeing the S&P 500 at a record high and the success of some IPOs in the US, Anheuser-Busch and its bankers JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley tried to raise US$8 billion to US$10 billion, up from US$5 billion to US$6 billion
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:47am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:47am, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A six pack of Bud Light sits on a shelf for sale at a convenience store, July 26, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sit on display during a news conference in Hong Kong on July 4, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Markets

Budweiser fails to price its IPO as scheduled; share must price by Monday, brokers say

  • Budweiser will need to price its Hong Kong shares by Monday to achieve a successful listing on July 19
  • Listing could raise up to US$9.8 billion in Hong Kong, surpassing Uber, which raised US$8.1 billion in New York in May, as the largest IPO this year
Topic |   IPO
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 5:54pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sit on display during a news conference in Hong Kong on July 4, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.