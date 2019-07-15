A six pack of Bud Light sits on a shelf for sale at a convenience store, July 26, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Here’s why the sales pitch by Anheuser-Busch and its bankers for Budweiser to be the 2019 King of IPOs fell flat
- Investment banks appeared to be too emboldened by the promise of Asia’s beer boom, with one adviser pitching a valuation of US$70 billion to US$80 billion initially, according to people familiar with the plan
- Seeing the S&P 500 at a record high and the success of some IPOs in the US, Anheuser-Busch and its bankers JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley tried to raise US$8 billion to US$10 billion, up from US$5 billion to US$6 billion
Topic | IPO
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sit on display during a news conference in Hong Kong on July 4, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser fails to price its IPO as scheduled; share must price by Monday, brokers say
- Budweiser will need to price its Hong Kong shares by Monday to achieve a successful listing on July 19
- Listing could raise up to US$9.8 billion in Hong Kong, surpassing Uber, which raised US$8.1 billion in New York in May, as the largest IPO this year
