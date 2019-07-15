Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co, China’s state-backed financier also known as the “Big Fund”, has invested in more than nine listed firms since April 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & Finance

China is powering ahead with its tech development blueprint, it’s just not talking about it

  • The profile has been lowered, yet ‘Made in China 2025’ continues to channel state-sponsored investment into the technology sector
  • The state-backed China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund has invested in more than nine listed firms since April last year
Topic |   Made in China 2025: All stories
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 9:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co, China’s state-backed financier also known as the “Big Fund”, has invested in more than nine listed firms since April 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.