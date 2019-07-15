The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co, China’s state-backed financier also known as the “Big Fund”, has invested in more than nine listed firms since April 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
China is powering ahead with its tech development blueprint, it’s just not talking about it
- The profile has been lowered, yet ‘Made in China 2025’ continues to channel state-sponsored investment into the technology sector
- The state-backed China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund has invested in more than nine listed firms since April last year
Topic | Made in China 2025: All stories
The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co, China’s state-backed financier also known as the “Big Fund”, has invested in more than nine listed firms since April 2018. Photo: Shutterstock