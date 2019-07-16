Mainland Chinese tourists visit the Avenue of Stars at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests will put off 350,000 mainland Chinese tourists this year, HSBC estimates
- The bank has trimmed its estimated growth rate for mainlanders visiting Hong Kong to 9 per cent from 9.7 per cent
- The lender also expects a drop of 5 per cent in mainlanders visiting the US because of the trade war
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
