An endangered east African black rhinoceros and her calf in Tanzania's Serengeti Park on May 21, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Endangered black rhinos come to the bond market in the world’s first financial instrument for species conservation
- A US$50 million sale is being planned by the Zoological Society of London and Conservation Capital in 2020, the first financial instrument for species conservation
- The five-year bond will cover conservation efforts at five sites in South Africa and Kenya. Investors will be paid back their capital and a yield if the number of animals increases
