Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An endangered east African black rhinoceros and her calf in Tanzania's Serengeti Park on May 21, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Endangered black rhinos come to the bond market in the world’s first financial instrument for species conservation

  • A US$50 million sale is being planned by the Zoological Society of London and Conservation Capital in 2020, the first financial instrument for species conservation
  • The five-year bond will cover conservation efforts at five sites in South Africa and Kenya. Investors will be paid back their capital and a yield if the number of animals increases
Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:34pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:34pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An endangered east African black rhinoceros and her calf in Tanzania's Serengeti Park on May 21, 2010. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.