Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Gold, the traditional store of value, may have a rival. Photo:Shutterstock
Banking & Finance

Is bitcoin becoming the new gold as investors seek shelter from trade war in safe havens?

  • Some analysts argue that bitcoin’s role as a store of value is turning it into digital gold, a view shared by Fed chairman Jerome Powell
  • Since late May, the price movements of the cryptocurrency and the precious metal have trended up in tandem amid concerns about global growth
Topic |   Bitcoin
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 10:00pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gold, the traditional store of value, may have a rival. Photo:Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s response to Facebook’s Libra could be ‘Hong Kong style’ cryptocurrency, says ex-central bank governor

  • Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan suggests Beijing could delegate issuance of digital currency to commercial entities
  • Speech in Beijing this week shows that China is rethinking its digital currency strategy
Topic |   Facebook Libra
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.