Is bitcoin becoming the new gold as investors seek shelter from trade war in safe havens?
- Some analysts argue that bitcoin’s role as a store of value is turning it into digital gold, a view shared by Fed chairman Jerome Powell
- Since late May, the price movements of the cryptocurrency and the precious metal have trended up in tandem amid concerns about global growth
China’s response to Facebook’s Libra could be ‘Hong Kong style’ cryptocurrency, says ex-central bank governor
- Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan suggests Beijing could delegate issuance of digital currency to commercial entities
- Speech in Beijing this week shows that China is rethinking its digital currency strategy
