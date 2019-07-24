The fund earned HK$76.4 billion on its bond holdings in the first six months this year, up from HK$19.5 billion in the same period in 2018, the HKMA says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund earns record HK$170.8 billion in first half of 2019, driven by bond portfolio as central banks turn dovish
- Expectations of interest rate cuts, renewed US-China trade talks led to rebound in global equities, Hong Kong Monetary Authority says
- Fund reported its strongest quarterly gain ever in the first quarter
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
