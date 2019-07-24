Roy Cho Kwai-chee, a former executive director at Convoy, appears at the Eastern Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Convoy fraud: Roy Cho could face seven years in jail after case is referred to District Court
- Cho, a former executive director at Convoy, was charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption in May
- All six accused in cases related to fraud are out on bail
Pedestrians walk past the "@Convoy" building in Hong Kong. which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
ICAC lays charges against five more people in Convoy case
- A stockbroker and four former senior executives of Convoy Global Holdings Limited were charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption
- The charges were in relation to city's largest financial investigation in decades
