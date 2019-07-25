Eddie Yue Wai-man, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will become the head of the city’s de facto central bank in October. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong to promote monetary authority veteran Eddie Yue to head city’s de facto central bank
- Yue, 54, is the most senior and longest-serving of the HKMA’s three deputy chief executives
- He is responsible for investing the Exchange Fund, which reported record earnings of HK$170.8 billion for the first half on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
The fund earned HK$76.4 billion on its bond holdings in the first six months this year, up from HK$19.5 billion in the same period in 2018, the HKMA says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund earns record HK$170.8 billion in first half of 2019, driven by bond portfolio as central banks turn dovish
- Expectations of interest rate cuts, renewed US-China trade talks led to rebound in global equities, Hong Kong Monetary Authority says
- Fund reported its strongest quarterly gain ever in the first quarter
