Eddie Yue Wai-man, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will become the head of the city’s de facto central bank in October. Photo: David Wong
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong to promote monetary authority veteran Eddie Yue to head city’s de facto central bank

  • Yue, 54, is the most senior and longest-serving of the HKMA’s three deputy chief executives
  • He is responsible for investing the Exchange Fund, which reported record earnings of HK$170.8 billion for the first half on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:21am, 25 Jul, 2019

The fund earned HK$76.4 billion on its bond holdings in the first six months this year, up from HK$19.5 billion in the same period in 2018, the HKMA says. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund earns record HK$170.8 billion in first half of 2019, driven by bond portfolio as central banks turn dovish

  • Expectations of interest rate cuts, renewed US-China trade talks led to rebound in global equities, Hong Kong Monetary Authority says
  • Fund reported its strongest quarterly gain ever in the first quarter
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:54pm, 24 Jul, 2019

