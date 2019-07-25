Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Eddie Yue Wai-man (left), succeeds Norman Chan Tak-lam (right) as the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) at HKMA office in Central on 25 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong promotes Eddie Yue to lead monetary authority, taking no chances on its choice amid turbulent economic times

  • Eddie Yue Wai-man, 54, will assume the post of chief executive at Monetary Authority from October 1
  • Yue, architect of alternative investment strategy for Exchange Fund, contributed to the 10-year era of 12.9 per cent average annualised returns
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:43pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Eddie Yue Wai-man (left), succeeds Norman Chan Tak-lam (right) as the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) at HKMA office in Central on 25 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
The fund earned HK$76.4 billion on its bond holdings in the first six months this year, up from HK$19.5 billion in the same period in 2018, the HKMA says. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund earns record HK$170.8 billion in first half of 2019, driven by bond portfolio as central banks turn dovish

  • Expectations of interest rate cuts, renewed US-China trade talks led to rebound in global equities, Hong Kong Monetary Authority says
  • Fund reported its strongest quarterly gain ever in the first quarter
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:54pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The fund earned HK$76.4 billion on its bond holdings in the first six months this year, up from HK$19.5 billion in the same period in 2018, the HKMA says. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.