Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The waiver would level the playing field in terms of taxation between digital payment tokens like bitcoin (pictured) and conventional money, industry players have said. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s move to waive sales tax on digital payment tokens will spur innovation, boost cryptocurrency exchanges, says PwC

  • Government’s proposal to exempt digital tokens from sales tax will benefit cryptocurrency exchanges, asset managers and entrepreneurs, says PwC
  • The move will narrow the gap between Singapore and Hong Kong in being a tax-friendly jurisdiction for the digital economy
Topic |   Digital currencies
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 6:30am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The waiver would level the playing field in terms of taxation between digital payment tokens like bitcoin (pictured) and conventional money, industry players have said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.