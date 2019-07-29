Analysts have expressed concern that the mainland share market could suffer reputational dramage from financial irregularities and corporate governance issues. Photo: AFP
Dozens of companies suspend fundraising as investigation into audit firm Ruihua enters fourth week
- Forty-two companies have halted bond and share fundraising activities since investigation into Ruihua Certified Public Accountants began in early July
- Four companies seeking to IPO on the new tech board in Shanghai have also had to halt their listing plans while investigation continues
Topic | IPO
