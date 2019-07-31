Henry Tang Ying-yen, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary, at the 2019 Jiangsu Wuxi Xishan (Hong Kong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Symposium in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Hong Kong protests don’t deter mainland China delegation from striking deals worth US$1.45 billion in city
- Biggest deal struck involves US$300 million investment in an aviation parts project by unit of Impro Precision Industries
- Wuxi delegation confident Hong Kong can cope with crisis around extradition bill and protests, says former chief secretary
Hong Kong Airlines is the city’s third-largest carrier. Photo: Dickson Lee
Citic Group, Wuxi company and Henry Tang’s family in talks to buy Hong Kong Airlines, putting an end to boardroom tussle
- A consortium of mainland Chinese and Hong Kong investors are bidding to buy Hong Kong Airlines
- The purchase, which is still under negotiations, will involve at least 2 billion yuan of fresh capital into the carrier, and the investors assuming part of the airline’s debt, sources said
