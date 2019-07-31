Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Henry Tang Ying-yen, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary, at the 2019 Jiangsu Wuxi Xishan (Hong Kong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Symposium in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests don’t deter mainland China delegation from striking deals worth US$1.45 billion in city

  • Biggest deal struck involves US$300 million investment in an aviation parts project by unit of Impro Precision Industries
  • Wuxi delegation confident Hong Kong can cope with crisis around extradition bill and protests, says former chief secretary
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 3:58pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Henry Tang Ying-yen, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary, at the 2019 Jiangsu Wuxi Xishan (Hong Kong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Symposium in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Enoch Yiu
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Airlines is the city’s third-largest carrier. Photo: Dickson Lee
Companies

Citic Group, Wuxi company and Henry Tang’s family in talks to buy Hong Kong Airlines, putting an end to boardroom tussle

  • A consortium of mainland Chinese and Hong Kong investors are bidding to buy Hong Kong Airlines
  • The purchase, which is still under negotiations, will involve at least 2 billion yuan of fresh capital into the carrier, and the investors assuming part of the airline’s debt, sources said
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:29pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Airlines is the city’s third-largest carrier. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.