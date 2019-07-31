Feng Xin, founder of Baofeng Group, has been detained by police and is being investigated for his role in a failed overseas deal. Photo: Weibo
Pursuit of China’s soccer dream turns into nightmare for internet tycoon
- Shenzhen-listed Baofeng Group says chairman has been detained, triggering a plunge in its share price
- Sources said the investigation was triggered by the unravelling of a 2016 deal to acquire UK sports agency MP & Silva
