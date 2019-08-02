Construction workers on the Nanchang-Ganzhou high-speed railway in Nanchang of Jiangxi Province on July 18, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s July corporate bond defaults jump to a four-month high as funding dries up amid risk aversion in a slowing economy
- Onshore corporate bond defaults reached at least 14.4 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion) from 14 notes in July, bringing the total year-to-date defaults to 70.9 billion yuan from 89 bonds
- After two months of declines through May, bond delinquencies are climbing back
Chinese developers are turning to overseas bond markets after a wave of aggressive land purchases pushed up prices, prompting a domestic credit clampdown. Photo: Reuters
Chinese home builders ‘hunger’ for offshore bond markets after land spending binge prompts government clampdown on credit
- Mainland property firms have issued more debt in the first 10 days of July than in whole of June
- More home builders are expected to head for the offshore bond market in coming months, taking advantage of a good window for high-yield corporate issuance, experts sayChinese developers’
