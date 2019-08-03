Channels

UK virtual banks such as Starling Bank, N26, Revolut and Monzo tailor their services for freelancers and self-employed people who need to travel a lot. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & Finance

What to expect as launch of Hong Kong virtual banks nears

  • No fees for basic services, higher interest rates and better cash rebates have helped virtual lenders attract customers in other markets
  • Virtual banks account for about 5 per cent of retail customers in western Europe, US
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 7:54am, 3 Aug, 2019

UK virtual banks such as Starling Bank, N26, Revolut and Monzo tailor their services for freelancers and self-employed people who need to travel a lot. Photo: Shutterstock
