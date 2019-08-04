The debut of US dollar denominated futures contracts in Hong Kong tracking six base metals will benefit investors in the Asian time zone, according to the HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
HKEX rolls out ‘mini’ futures designed to help investors hedge six base metals during Asian trade
- Dollar-denominated futures contracts will trade in Hong Kong and track London pricing for aluminium, zinc, copper, nickel, tin, and lead
- Settlement in Hong Kong
- New products will broaden the ability of traders to use Hong Kong for hedging, analysts say
