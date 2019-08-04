Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The debut of US dollar denominated futures contracts in Hong Kong tracking six base metals will benefit investors in the Asian time zone, according to the HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

HKEX rolls out ‘mini’ futures designed to help investors hedge six base metals during Asian trade

  • Dollar-denominated futures contracts will trade in Hong Kong and track London pricing for aluminium, zinc, copper, nickel, tin, and lead
  • Settlement in Hong Kong
  • New products will broaden the ability of traders to use Hong Kong for hedging, analysts say
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:00pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The debut of US dollar denominated futures contracts in Hong Kong tracking six base metals will benefit investors in the Asian time zone, according to the HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.