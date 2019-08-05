Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A bank teller counts Chinese 100 yuan notes at a branch of the China Merchants Bank in Beijing on Friday 15 December 2006. Photo: EPA
Banking & Finance

Valuations of the world’s biggest banks sink to record lows as China’s economic and debt pain spreads in trade war’s aftermath

  • Industrial & Commercial Bank of China lost US$11 billion of market value last week
  • China’s four biggest state banks have fallen to an average price-to-book ratio of 0.61 on the Hong Kong exchange, a level not seen since 2016
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:35am, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bank teller counts Chinese 100 yuan notes at a branch of the China Merchants Bank in Beijing on Friday 15 December 2006. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.