Shares trading in Hong Kong were hit hard by the citywide strikes on Monday morning. Photo: AP
Standard Chartered, Hang Seng Bank close branches as citywide strike, protests wreak chaos in Hong Kong
- All three note-issuing banks in Hong Kong saw their shares fall to the lowest level in three months as a citywide strike disrupted travel and violent protests continued
- The yuan falling below 7 per US dollar in response to Trump’s new tariffs also hit the share prices
Topic | Banking & Finance
As it happened: Hong Kong disrupted as protesters begin day of strike action
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam met the press for first time in two weeks describing protesters' actions as challenge to 'one country, two systems'
- Much of the city's MTR network remains at a standstill