HSBC employed about 238,000 people worldwide as of June 30. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC to cut 2 per cent of its workforce as lender looks to reduce costs
- Lender is looking to trim its wage costs by 4 per cent in 2019
- HSBC expects severance costs of US$650 million to US$700 million over the course of the year
Werner Steinmueller, Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific chief executive, said that as the bank exits equity trading it will expand its corporate bank in Asia and add jobs in its wealth management business. Photo: May Tse
Deutsche Bank overhaul could see new investments, hiring in Asian operations, APAC chief executive says
- The German bank plans to cut 18,000 jobs globally, close its equity sales and trading business
- Realignment will open up new capital for technology investments in Asia, new hiring in wealth management, according to Werner Steinmueller
