Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HSBC employed about 238,000 people worldwide as of June 30. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

HSBC to cut 2 per cent of its workforce as lender looks to reduce costs

  • Lender is looking to trim its wage costs by 4 per cent in 2019
  • HSBC expects severance costs of US$650 million to US$700 million over the course of the year
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 6:47pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

HSBC employed about 238,000 people worldwide as of June 30. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Werner Steinmueller, Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific chief executive, said that as the bank exits equity trading it will expand its corporate bank in Asia and add jobs in its wealth management business. Photo: May Tse
Investor Relations

Deutsche Bank overhaul could see new investments, hiring in Asian operations, APAC chief executive says

  • The German bank plans to cut 18,000 jobs globally, close its equity sales and trading business
  • Realignment will open up new capital for technology investments in Asia, new hiring in wealth management, according to Werner Steinmueller
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:49am, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Werner Steinmueller, Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific chief executive, said that as the bank exits equity trading it will expand its corporate bank in Asia and add jobs in its wealth management business. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.