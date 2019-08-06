Global markets were hit by a ‘tsunami of risk aversion’ on Monday in the wake of the yuan’s softening against the US dollar beyond a psychologically important level, according to analysts. Photo: AP
China’s central bank signals move to shore up yuan, de-escalate ‘weaponising’ currency after 24 hours of mayhem on global markets
- People’s Bank of China to issue short-term yuan denominated securities in Hong Kong next week
- Move will reduce liquidity in offshore market by 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion)
- PBOC Governor Yi Gang said he had ‘full confidence’ yuan will remain a strong currency
