US President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference on January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

So the US Treasury just labelled China a currency manipulator, roiling global financial markets. What are the implications?

  • The renminbi, as the Chinese currency is called, weakened to an 11-year low of 7 yuan per US dollar on Monday
Topic |   Currency war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:29pm, 7 Aug, 2019

US President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference on January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Photo: AFP
Global markets were hit by a 'tsunami of risk aversion' on Monday in the wake of the yuan's softening against the US dollar beyond a psychologically important level, according to analysts. Photo: AP
Banking & Finance

China’s central bank to sell US$4.3 billion worth of yuan-denominated securities, slowing currency devaluation

  • Bill issuance in Hong Kong seen as most efficient way to absorb offshore liquidity and prevent further depreciation of yuan
  • Traders need to defend worst-case scenarios, especially on the yuan as the bill issuance drains liquidity from offshore markets, analyst says
Topic |   Currency war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 5:06pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Global markets were hit by a ‘tsunami of risk aversion’ on Monday in the wake of the yuan’s softening against the US dollar beyond a psychologically important level, according to analysts. Photo: AP
