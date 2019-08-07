Channels

An anti-extradition bill march is held starting from Tsim Sha Tsui to the West Kowloon High Speed Rail Link Terminus on 7 July 2019. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s July foreign exchange reserves rise to a record US$448.5 billion, offering a shield against financial turmoil

  • Hong Kong’s hoard of foreign currencies increased 0.6 per cent to a record, bolstering the city’s defences against currency attacks and financial turmoils
  • Foreign exchange holdings, excluding gold, rose to US$448.5 billion at the end of July from US$431.9 billion a year ago, and compared with US$445.6 billion in June
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:31pm, 7 Aug, 2019

The fund earned HK$76.4 billion on its bond holdings in the first six months this year, up from HK$19.5 billion in the same period in 2018, the HKMA says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund earns record HK$170.8 billion in first half of 2019, driven by bond portfolio as central banks turn dovish

  • Expectations of interest rate cuts, renewed US-China trade talks led to rebound in global equities, Hong Kong Monetary Authority says
  • Fund reported its strongest quarterly gain ever in the first quarter
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:54pm, 24 Jul, 2019

