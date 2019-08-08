Analysts say further depreciation in the yuan will hurt profit among Chinese property developers with high levels of US dollar denominated debt. Photo: Reuters
China’s currency slide has a sting in the tail for mainland airlines and these other debt-laden companies
- The softening yuan is negative for mainland companies with US-dollar denominated debt or operating costs in stronger currencies
- The yuan’s slide against the US dollar continued Wednesday
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘weaponised’ yuan, report of suspended US farm purchases create grim outlook for trade talks
- Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken beyond the political significant exchange rate of 7 to the US dollar on Monday morning
- China has also reportedly cancelled orders for US farm products in response to Donald Trump’s threat of increased tariffs on Chinese goods
