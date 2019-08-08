Channels

Analysts say further depreciation in the yuan will hurt profit among Chinese property developers with high levels of US dollar denominated debt. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

China’s currency slide has a sting in the tail for mainland airlines and these other debt-laden companies

  • The softening yuan is negative for mainland companies with US-dollar denominated debt or operating costs in stronger currencies
  • The yuan’s slide against the US dollar continued Wednesday
Topic |   Currencies
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 7:30am, 8 Aug, 2019

Analysts say further depreciation in the yuan will hurt profit among Chinese property developers with high levels of US dollar denominated debt. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s ‘weaponised’ yuan, report of suspended US farm purchases create grim outlook for trade talks

  • Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken beyond the political significant exchange rate of 7 to the US dollar on Monday morning
  • China has also reportedly cancelled orders for US farm products in response to Donald Trump’s threat of increased tariffs on Chinese goods
Topic |   Currency war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:51pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
