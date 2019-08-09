Fluttering flags at the Tiananmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai’s bourse asks banks, bondholders to cut debtors some slack to ensure financial stability through China’s 70th birthday
- In an August 5 meeting with creditors and bondholders, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) asked lenders to give Hawtai Motor Group until after October 1 to repay up to 1 billion yuan in owed payment
Topic | Bonds
Fluttering flags at the Tiananmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua