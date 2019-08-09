A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in Beijing on April 8, 2018. Photo: SCMP
Unit of China’s sovereign wealth fund takes over Xiao Jianhua-linked Heng Feng Bank in third case of nationalisation since May
- Central Huijin Investment will invest in Heng Feng Bank to increase its capital adequacy ratio, improve its management and enhance its operational capability, according to a report by Shanghai Securities News
- Heng Feng is among more than a dozen city-level and rural lenders that had been put on notice by the authorities for a shake-up
Topic | Banking & Finance
