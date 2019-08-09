Helen Wong, CEO of Greater China at HSBC, quit on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC’s Greater China head Helen Wong quits as bank loses second heavyweight in a week
- Wong’s departure comes close on the heels of group CEO John Flint’s surprise decision to leave the bank after just 18 months
- Wong was responsible for 47,000 staff in the region, which accounted for the largest headcount at the bank
Mainland Chinese tourists visit the Avenue of Stars at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests will put off 350,000 mainland Chinese tourists this year, HSBC estimates
- The bank has trimmed its estimated growth rate for mainlanders visiting Hong Kong to 9 per cent from 9.7 per cent
- The lender also expects a drop of 5 per cent in mainlanders visiting the US because of the trade war
