Max Johnson, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s youngest half-brother, started a UK-China business advisory and private equity firm after a four-year stint at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Companies

Boris Johnson’s brother in Hong Kong backs Brexit strategy as he plans UK hotel fund targeting Asian investors

  • Max Johnson, 34, says the fund to be launched in partnership with a hotel operator, will target high net worth individuals and pension funds
  • The multilingual banker-turned-entrepreneur says investors should make use of the sterling’s weakness to snap up assets in the UK
Topic |   Brexit
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 11:45am, 10 Aug, 2019

Max Johnson, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's youngest half-brother, started a UK-China business advisory and private equity firm after a four-year stint at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Britain’s PM Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
Europe

New British PM Boris Johnson’s ruthless purge of enemies before moving into No 10 Downing St

  • British PM Boris Johnson overhauls cabinet with Brexit hardliners
  • He takes over the leadership with a wafer-thin working majority in parliament
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 8:19pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Britain’s PM Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
