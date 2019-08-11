Channels

Commuters divert to other transport methods on King's Road as anti-government protesters stopped MTR services from departing during a citywide strike on 5 August 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s insurance sales to mainland Chinese policy holders plunge as daily images of mayhem and protest rallies deter arrivals

  • Sales to mainland visitors dropped by between 10 per cent and 20 per cent in the last two months because Hong Kong law requires policy holders to present themselves in person to agents before contracts can be sealed
  • At the peak, mainland Chinese bought 39 per cent of all new insurance policies sold in Hong Kong in 2016
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 3:20pm, 11 Aug, 2019

Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s stockbrokers face a bleak second half as job cuts loom amid shrinking trading volume and dwindling fundraising plans

  • The average daily turnover of the stock market shrank 23 per cent in July from last year to HK$68.7 billion (US$8.76 billion), while IPO also fell this year
  • The total commission income for the industry was down by about HK$40 million in June and July compared with a year earlier, brokers estimate
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 12:32pm, 11 Aug, 2019

