A customer looks over televisions on display at BJ's Wholesale Club store in Stoneham, Massachusetts on 16 May 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banking & Finance

US-China trade war takes heavier toll than expected, could wreak biggest havoc in fourth quarter, investment banks say

  • Uncertainty over future policy may lead to lower capital expenditures as businesses await a resolution of trade war, Goldman Sachs said
  • US economy faces rising fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs said, cutting fourth-quarter growth forecast for US by 0.2 percentage point to 1.8 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:30pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: REUTERS
Commodities

China’s rare earth producers say they are ready to weaponise their supply stranglehold, pass any tariff as cost to US customers

  • The Association of China Rare Earth Industry, which represents almost 300 miners, processors and manufacturers, issued a statement yesterday, citing an August 5 meeting
  • “US consumers must shoulder the cost from US-imposed tariffs,” the association said
Topic |   Rare earth element
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:39pm, 8 Aug, 2019

