A Chinese investor watches stock prices in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banking & Finance

Shanghai to give foreign workers access to share options for locally-listed firms to attract more funds and talent

  • Move comes as protests put Hong Kong’s status as region’s financial centre at risk, analysts say
  • Step is part of Shanghai’s bid to be a global financial powerhouse
Topic |   China stock market
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 2:02pm, 14 Aug, 2019

A Chinese investor watches stock prices in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on July 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

China STAR Market stocks lose trader interest as ‘temporary craziness’ wears off, curbs kick in

  • As of Monday, the original 25 STAR stocks have a 20 per cent maximum up or down limit
  • Last week, with no brakes, one stock shot up 520 per cent at one point
Topic |   China stock market
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 10:59pm, 29 Jul, 2019

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on July 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
