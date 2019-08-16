Channels

Customers using a Bank of China (Hong Kong) automated teller machine in Hong Kong on 31 March 2018. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s banks say they have adequate cash to meet demand, even as calls circulate online for protesters to empty out ATMs

  • City’s lenders said they have contingency plans in place, monitoring situation
  • Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary said the city’s banking system is ‘very solid’ and has ‘adequate liquidity’
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Athena Chan  

Updated: 2:18pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says Hong Kong “now appears unstable” to foreign businesses and tourists. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Extradition bill protests will hit Hong Kong economy as it reels from US-China trade war, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says

  • City is already facing its slowest economic growth in two years due to trade conflict, weak retail volume and commodities exports
  • Continued downturn could cause rise in unemployment, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:54pm, 28 Jul, 2019

