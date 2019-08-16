Customers using a Bank of China (Hong Kong) automated teller machine in Hong Kong on 31 March 2018. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s banks say they have adequate cash to meet demand, even as calls circulate online for protesters to empty out ATMs
- City’s lenders said they have contingency plans in place, monitoring situation
- Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary said the city’s banking system is ‘very solid’ and has ‘adequate liquidity’
