A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai'an, Jiangsu province, in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banking & Finance

US should not expect China to keep yuan stable alone, says former senior official with China's foreign exchange watchdog

  • Guan Tao says US president Donald Trump is disrupting market sentiment, then blaming China
  • Keeping the yuan stable is 'a bilateral thing, ' says Guan Tao
Topic |   China economy
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 9:20am, 18 Aug, 2019

A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai'an, Jiangsu province, in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China pledges not to devalue yuan exchange rate after US currency manipulator designation

  • The yuan was allowed to weaken beyond the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, drawing an unexpected response from Washington
  • Foreign exchange administration chief calls currency manipulator decision last week by US President Donald Trump 'a ridiculous case in global finance history'
Topic |   Currency war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:45pm, 12 Aug, 2019

China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
