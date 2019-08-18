A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai'an, Jiangsu province, in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
US should not expect China to keep yuan stable alone, says former senior official with China’s foreign exchange watchdog
- Guan Tao says US president Donald Trump is disrupting market sentiment, then blaming China
- Keeping the yuan stable is ‘a bilateral thing, ’ says Guan Tao
Topic | China economy
China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China pledges not to devalue yuan exchange rate after US currency manipulator designation
- The yuan was allowed to weaken beyond the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, drawing an unexpected response from Washington
- Foreign exchange administration chief calls currency manipulator decision last week by US President Donald Trump ‘a ridiculous case in global finance history’
Topic | Currency war
