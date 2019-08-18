Channels

Jessica Tan Sin-yin, co-CEO of Ping An Insurance (Group), says the company is bullish on Hong Kong despite the ongoing protests that have marred the city since early June. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Banking & Finance

Ping An’s Hong Kong virtual bank to showcase tech prowess as it harbours ambition to go global

  • Ping An OneConnect Bank is set for soft launch by the year-end
  • Veteran banker Ryan Fung, former managing director of Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong, named as Ping An OneConnect’s CEO
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:14pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Jessica Tan Sin-yin, co-CEO of Ping An Insurance (Group), says the company is bullish on Hong Kong despite the ongoing protests that have marred the city since early June. Photo: Jonathan Wong
