Jessica Tan Sin-yin, co-CEO of Ping An Insurance (Group), says the company is bullish on Hong Kong despite the ongoing protests that have marred the city since early June. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Ping An’s Hong Kong virtual bank to showcase tech prowess as it harbours ambition to go global
- Ping An OneConnect Bank is set for soft launch by the year-end
- Veteran banker Ryan Fung, former managing director of Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong, named as Ping An OneConnect’s CEO
