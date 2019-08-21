Channels

Ping An Insurance Group is rumoured to be in discussions with Huaxia Life to acquire a stake in the Beijing-based company. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Huaxia Life is in talks for a sale to Ping An, as Chinese regulators pick apart the financial empire of missing tycoon Xiao Jianhua

  • The discussions have been continuing for many months, but no progress has been made because of price issues, sources said
  • Huaxia’s earlier sale of a 25 per cent stake to Shenzhen-listed Zhongtian Financial Group in 2017 is yet to be completed
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 3:44pm, 21 Aug, 2019

