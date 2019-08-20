Channels

Dainiter.com promises to connect users with rural and urban commercial banks and help users generate annualised returns as high as 14 per cent with ordinary deposit products. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Banking & Finance

China’s small banks push rules to the limit as they tap individuals for short-term funds amid liquidity crunch

  • Lenders using wealth management app Dainite.com to offer return rates that exceed limits set by Beijing
  • More regional banks face bailouts and state takeovers, analysts say
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 7:01pm, 20 Aug, 2019

Baoshang Bank, HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou were linked to fugitive financier Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s small banks still struggling to obtain funds to lend three months after first bank failure in 20 years

  • Baoshang Bank was taken over by the government in May, with HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou also since requiring help
  • Slowing Chinese economy is putting pressure on the loan portfolios of small banks, many of whose customers have been hit hard by the US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 10:58pm, 15 Aug, 2019

