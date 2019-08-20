Dainiter.com promises to connect users with rural and urban commercial banks and help users generate annualised returns as high as 14 per cent with ordinary deposit products. Photo: Nathan Tsui
China’s small banks push rules to the limit as they tap individuals for short-term funds amid liquidity crunch
- Lenders using wealth management app Dainite.com to offer return rates that exceed limits set by Beijing
- More regional banks face bailouts and state takeovers, analysts say
Topic | Banking & Finance
Dainiter.com promises to connect users with rural and urban commercial banks and help users generate annualised returns as high as 14 per cent with ordinary deposit products. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Baoshang Bank, HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou were linked to fugitive financier Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Reuters
China’s small banks still struggling to obtain funds to lend three months after first bank failure in 20 years
- Baoshang Bank was taken over by the government in May, with HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou also since requiring help
- Slowing Chinese economy is putting pressure on the loan portfolios of small banks, many of whose customers have been hit hard by the US-China trade war
Topic | China economy
Baoshang Bank, HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou were linked to fugitive financier Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Reuters