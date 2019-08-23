US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming on Friday, August 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors are hoping that Powell’s speech at this weekend’s Jackson Hole retreat can clarify where interest rates are headed. Will it?
- Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting released Wednesday showed that although officials voted 8-2 to cut their benchmark rate by a quarter point, there was a wider divergence of opinion on the committee than the two dissenting votes against the rate cut had indicated
Topic | Global interest rates
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming on Friday, August 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Shoppers in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on July 2, 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong follows US Fed in cutting interest rate for the first time since 2008 as trade war weighs down on world economy
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut the base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following a widely expected move of the same amount by the US Federal Reserve
- Commercial banks are expected to hold their rates steady, with HSBC the first to announce that it is keeping its best lending rate unchanged. The bank cut its rate for US dollar savings by 10 basis points
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Shoppers in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on July 2, 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen