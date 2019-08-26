Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A China Merchants Bank branch in Guangzhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province. On Friday, the lender reported an interim result in line with expectations. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

China Merchants Bank shares tumble as investors fear escalating trade war could lead to US sanctions

  • Lender’s share price has fallen 13.7 per cent from a recent high reported on June 21
  • Institutional investors are cutting their positions in Chinese banks
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 7:04pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A China Merchants Bank branch in Guangzhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province. On Friday, the lender reported an interim result in line with expectations. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.