An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations

  • This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
  • Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Enoch Yiu  

Sandy Li  

Lam Ka-sing  

Joy Pamnani  

Daryl Choo  

Eric Ng  

Updated: 9:08am, 27 Aug, 2019

The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: AP
Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?

  • Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
  • To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:16am, 21 Aug, 2019

