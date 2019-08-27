An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: AP
Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?
- Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
- To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
Topic | China economy
